News

Troops bust ISWAP recruitment syndicate in Borno, nab 3 agents

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
ISWAP recruitment agents
ISWAP recruitment agents
Share this:

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested three suspected ISWAP recruitment agents in Banki town, Borno State.

The arrest was made following a coordinated intelligence-led operation.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the suspects were taken into custody on January 17 after a tip-off from one of Banki community leaders alerted authorities to suspicious movements linked to terrorist recruitment activities.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Sources said intelligence operatives were secretly drafted to the area, where they intercepted the suspects as they allegedly attempted to enlist and transport youths for terrorist training.

READ ALSO:  When Your friend, the Police, Is Not Your Friend

The suspects, Gajibo Kayama, Tahiru Modu, and Bulama Modu were caught attempting to enlist youths aged 17-20 for terrorist training in Adamawa State.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the trio were former ISWAP members who claimed to have renounced the group about five years ago but were allegedly re-engaging in recruitment activities.

“They were arrested while attempting to recruit and convey youths from within Banki town to Adamawa State for training,” a security source said.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Military Intelligence Regiment for further interrogation and necessary action.

READ ALSO:  IPOB: S/E governors condemn sons without proffering solution ~ Ohanaeze Youths

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 185
Share this:
Previous article
“You Will Definitely Go to Jail” Tonto Dikeh Issues Stern Warning to TikTok Impersonator
Next article
6 students die, others missing in Benue boat mishap
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks