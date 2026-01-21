Troops bust ISWAP recruitment syndicate in Borno, nab 3 agents

Share this:

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested three suspected ISWAP recruitment agents in Banki town, Borno State.

The arrest was made following a coordinated intelligence-led operation.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the suspects were taken into custody on January 17 after a tip-off from one of Banki community leaders alerted authorities to suspicious movements linked to terrorist recruitment activities.

Sources said intelligence operatives were secretly drafted to the area, where they intercepted the suspects as they allegedly attempted to enlist and transport youths for terrorist training.

The suspects, Gajibo Kayama, Tahiru Modu, and Bulama Modu were caught attempting to enlist youths aged 17-20 for terrorist training in Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the trio were former ISWAP members who claimed to have renounced the group about five years ago but were allegedly re-engaging in recruitment activities.

“They were arrested while attempting to recruit and convey youths from within Banki town to Adamawa State for training,” a security source said.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Military Intelligence Regiment for further interrogation and necessary action.

