“You Will Definitely Go to Jail” Tonto Dikeh Issues Stern Warning to TikTok Impersonator

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has issued a strong public warning to an unknown individual allegedly impersonating her on TikTok, accusing the person of collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public under false pretenses.

In a statement shared online, the actress expressed outrage over the alleged impersonation, making it clear that she would not tolerate anyone using her identity to deceive or exploit others. According to Tonto Dikeh, the individual has been presenting herself as the actress while soliciting funds—an act she described as criminal and unacceptable.

The actress, known for her outspoken nature, emphasized that she has never authorized anyone to raise funds on her behalf on TikTok or any other social media platform. She urged the public to remain vigilant and to verify accounts before engaging in any financial transactions online.

Her warning quickly gained traction, prompting widespread reactions from fans and social media users. Many applauded her firm stance against online fraud, noting that impersonation of public figures has become increasingly common as scammers exploit trust and popularity for personal gain.

Others used the moment to call for stronger action by social media platforms to curb impersonation, fake accounts, and digital fraud. Some fans also encouraged victims who may have been scammed to report the matter to law enforcement and provide evidence where possible.

While Tonto Dikeh did not disclose whether formal legal action has already been initiated, her statement suggests she is prepared to involve the authorities if the impersonator is identified. Legal experts note that impersonation and obtaining money under false representation are serious offenses that can attract severe penalties under Nigerian law.

As online fraud continues to rise, the actress’s message serves as a clear warning to impostors and a reminder to the public: not every verified-looking account is authentic, and caution is essential in the digital space.

For now, Tonto Dikeh maintains that anyone found exploiting her name will face the full weight of the law, regardless of public sympathy or online pressure.

