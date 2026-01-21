Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran Over Alleged Assassination Threat

Share this:

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying any attempt to assassinate him would result in overwhelming retaliation against the country.

Speaking on NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight” on Tuesday, Trump said alleged threats from leaders in Tehran would be met with devastating consequences.

“If anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole country up,” he said, adding that Iran would be “wiped off the face of this earth” if he were targeted.

Trump revealed that intelligence officials during the Biden administration had briefed him on alleged assassination plots while he was campaigning for president in 2024.

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland had earlier said the alleged threats were linked to Iran’s desire for revenge over the 2020 killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, carried out during Trump’s first term in office.

Despite receiving the briefing, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden for failing to publicly address the issue, arguing that sitting and former presidents should stand together when national security threats arise.

“I have very firm instructions,” Trump said. “If anything happens, they’re going to be wiped off the face of this earth.”

The president noted that he had previously issued similar warnings shortly after returning to office, following the signing of an executive order granting him broad authority to apply maximum pressure on Tehran. Trump has repeatedly stated that contingency plans are in place to respond decisively if Iran were to act on any threats.

Trump also reiterated that military action remains an option, particularly amid ongoing unrest in Iran. Weeks of anti-government protests have reportedly led to more than 3,300 deaths following clashes with Iranian security forces. While Trump said he had recently been informed that executions linked to the protests had stopped, he warned that renewed violence could trigger U.S. intervention.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the United States of orchestrating unrest inside Iran. In a series of posts on X over the weekend, Khamenei said Washington was attempting to undermine the Iranian government.

“We do not intend to lead the country toward war,” Khamenei said. “But we will not let go of criminals, whether internal or international.”

The exchange underscores rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, as both sides trade increasingly sharp rhetoric amid an already fragile regional security environment.

