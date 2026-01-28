World

Indian Deputy Chief Minister, Four Others Killed in Private Plane Crash

Precious Nwabuisi
Precious Nwabuisi
A routine political trip turned tragic on Wednesday when a private aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed in an open field in western India, killing all five people on board.

Diaspora Digital Media gathered that the mid-size Learjet 45 had departed Mumbai, India’s financial capital, heading to Baramati, Pawar’s hometown and political stronghold, where he was scheduled to campaign ahead of a local election.

On board were Pawar, two members of his personal staff, and two crew members, all accustomed to frequent travel across the state for official and political duties.

The aircraft crash-landed violently and burst into flames, leaving no survivors, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which confirmed that all occupants had died.

Television footage showed thick smoke rising from the wreckage, underscoring the severity of the impact.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Aviation investigators are expected to examine flight data and wreckage to determine what went wrong during the final moments of the flight.

Ajit Pawar, 66, was a central figure in Maharashtra’s politics and served as the second-highest elected official in the state government, part of the ruling coalition alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. His political base, Baramati, is located about 159 miles from Mumbai and is a key area in Maharashtra’s sugar belt, where Pawar enjoyed deep support among rural voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, calling Pawar a dedicated leader with a strong understanding of administrative matters and a commitment to empowering the poor. “His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” Modi said.

The deaths of Pawar’s aides, alongside the two crew members, mark a devastating loss for Maharashtra’s political establishment and the families of those on board. What began as a familiar journey for public service ended in sudden tragedy, leaving the state and the nation in mourning.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing, as officials work to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

