JUST IN: Why Aba escaped blackout as national grid collapsed, Otti explains

(DDM) – The Abia State Government has explained why residents of Aba continued to enjoy electricity supply despite the recent collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed that Aba’s immunity from the blackout was the result of deliberate investments in alternative and renewable energy solutions.

He made the explanation while speaking in a video sighted by journalists following the nationwide grid failure recorded on Tuesday, January 27.

The governor said Abia State has begun transitioning away from total dependence on the national grid by embracing clean and sustainable energy initiatives.

According to him, the state is currently deploying biogas technology to generate electricity for parts of Aba.

He explained that the initiative converts organic waste into clean and renewable energy capable of powering homes and businesses.

Governor Otti described the biogas project as a pilot programme designed to ensure stable electricity supply regardless of national grid disruptions.

He said the programme allows the state to turn waste materials that would ordinarily be discarded into valuable energy resources.

The governor added that the renewable energy initiative aligns with global best practices in sustainable power generation.

He stressed that the approach not only guarantees power stability but also promotes environmental protection.

Governor Otti revealed that the Aba model would be expanded to other parts of the state.

He specifically mentioned Umuahia, the Abia State capital, as the next major beneficiary of the programme.

He said the Umuahia Ring Fence is already part of the administration’s long-term energy independence plan.

According to the governor, his administration has formally engaged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company over the acquisition of the Umuahia Ring Fence.

He disclosed that the state government’s offer to the electricity distribution company has already been accepted.

Governor Otti said the Abia State Government is currently in the process of raising funds to complete the financial requirements of the acquisition.

He explained that the move would allow Abia State to fully control power distribution, generation, and regulation within its territory.

The governor recalled that on December 24, regulatory authority over electricity in Abia State was officially transferred to the Abia State Electricity Authority.

He said the transfer marked a major milestone in the state’s journey toward energy autonomy.

Governor Otti emphasized that the new regulatory framework empowers the state to make independent decisions on power generation and supply.

He noted that Aba Power already provides electricity within the Aba Ring Fence under the state-controlled system.

He explained that this structure ensured that Aba remained unaffected by recent national power disruptions.

Governor Otti said the broader objective is to replicate Aba’s power stability across the entire state.

He added that acquiring the Umuahia Ring Fence would protect residents from future grid-related failures.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far in the energy sector.

He described the ongoing reforms as critical to economic growth, industrial productivity, and improved quality of life.

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency and independence for Abia State.

He concluded that the state’s power strategy is designed to shield residents from recurring national infrastructure challenges.

