Nollywood actor arrested in alleged coup plot: What we know

(DDM) – A Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Amandi, has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, according to security sources and industry officials.

The arrest, which reportedly took place in September 2025, has drawn attention because of Amandi’s prominence in Nigeria’s film industry and the seriousness of the allegations tied to serving military officers.

Who is Stanley Amandi?

Amandi is a well-known Nollywood figure with experience as an actor, director, producer and production manager.

He previously served as chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State chapter, giving him influence within the creative community.

His film credits include directing The Album, directing and producing Tiger King (2008), working on Cornerstone (2019), and acting in Once Upon a Dream (2024).

A review of his public social media activity shows his last Instagram post was shared on September 19, 2025, shortly before his reported arrest.

What authorities allege

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Amandi was arrested alongside several serving military officers accused of planning a violent removal of the current government.

Investigators allege that the officers were working toward a forcible takeover of power, with claims that the plot extended beyond regime change to include plans to assassinate senior government officials.

Those allegedly targeted, according to earlier official briefings, included President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Security sources claim Amandi was recruited by the alleged coup planners to function as a media propagandist, helping to shape public messaging around the planned action.

What the military has said

On Monday, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters publicly confirmed the existence of what it described as an unlawful scheme aimed at destabilising the Tinubu administration.

In a statement, the military said investigations into the matter had been completed and forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with existing regulations.

The Defence Headquarters described the probe as comprehensive, saying it examined “all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.”

It added that the investigation uncovered “a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” stressing that such conduct violates the ethics, values, and professional standards of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The officers involved are expected to face trial before military judicial panels.

What remains unclear

Authorities have not publicly detailed the exact role Amandi is alleged to have played, nor have they disclosed whether formal charges have been filed against him in a civilian court.

There has also been no public statement from Amandi or his legal representatives as of the time of this report.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has yet to issue an official response, though sources within the organisation confirmed his arrest.

Why this matters

Nigeria has a long history of military interventions in politics, making allegations of coup plotting particularly sensitive.

The involvement of a public figure from the entertainment industry adds a new dimension to the case, raising questions about the intersection of media influence, politics and national security.

As investigations proceed, attention will remain on how the military handles the trials and whether further arrests or disclosures will follow.

For now, authorities say the case underscores their commitment to safeguarding constitutional order and civilian rule.

