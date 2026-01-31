World

Veteran US Actress Catherine O’Hara Dies at 71

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Veteran actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara, widely celebrated for her standout roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice and the award-winning TV series Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 71.

A statement from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represented the actress, said O’Hara died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

O’Hara rose to prominence after beginning her career with Canada’s famed comedy institution, Second City, before transitioning into film and television where she became known for portraying unforgettable comedic characters—particularly iconic mother roles that resonated with audiences worldwide.

One of her most memorable performances came in 1988’s Beetlejuice, where she played Delia Deetz, a character known for her eccentric personality and sharp humour. She later reprised the role in the 2024 sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In 1990, O’Hara delivered what became one of the most iconic lines in holiday film history as Kate McCallister in Home Alone, famously shouting “KEVIN!” while portraying a frantic mother racing to reunite with her son after he was accidentally left behind. The film later spawned a sequel released in 1992.

In recent years, O’Hara reunited publicly with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Following news of her death, Culkin paid tribute on social media, describing her as “mama” and expressing grief over her passing.

Home Alone director Chris Columbus also mourned the actress, describing himself as heartbroken and praising her for bringing emotional weight and balance to the film. He said her performance carried much of the movie’s success and legacy.

After Home Alone, O’Hara became a key figure in Christopher Guest’s popular mockumentary films, including Waiting for Guffman (1996) and Best in Show (2000), earning acclaim for her improvisational brilliance. Guest described her death as a major loss, calling her one of the greatest comic talents of her generation.

O’Hara later gained renewed global recognition through her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, co-starring alongside Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. Her performance earned her an Emmy Award in 2020 and a Golden Globe in 2021, with fans praising her for turning Moira’s eccentricity into a cultural phenomenon.

Most recently, she appeared in Apple TV+ series The Studio, earning major award nominations, and also featured in Season 2 of HBO Max’s The Last of Us, where she received another Emmy nomination.

Actor Pedro Pascal described O’Hara as a “genius” in a tribute posted online.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their sons, Matthew and Luke. Her agency said the family will hold a private celebration of life.

