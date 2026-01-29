World

Mexico Rejects FBI Claims in Ryan Wedding Arrest Saga

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
0
(DDM) – Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected claims by FBI Director Kash Patel regarding the arrest of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

Sheinbaum spoke during a Thursday press conference, clarifying Mexico’s position on the international law enforcement operation.
The President insisted that Mexican authorities handled Wedding’s case independently, despite suggestions of close cooperation with US federal agents.

Sheinbaum stated that Wedding voluntarily surrendered to Mexican officials before being handed over to United States authorities.
She emphasized that the country will never permit joint operations or actions by US federal or state forces on Mexican soil.

“When we collaborate, they provide us information, and we also provide them information, but operations on our territory are carried out exclusively by Mexican forces,” Sheinbaum said.

She added that Mexico’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over its territory must be fully respected in all law enforcement matters.

The comments came in response to earlier statements by FBI Director Kash Patel, who implied that US authorities worked closely with Mexican officials during Wedding’s apprehension.

Wedding, accused of being a cocaine kingpin, drew international attention due to his high-profile status as a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder.

Observers note that the case highlights tensions between US and Mexican law enforcement agencies regarding cross-border criminal investigations.

Sheinbaum’s remarks reinforce Mexico’s insistence on conducting independent operations while maintaining intelligence-sharing partnerships with other nations.

The President urged clarity on the facts to prevent misinterpretation of Mexico’s role in the arrest.

Officials in Mexico have repeatedly asserted that collaboration with foreign agencies is limited to intelligence exchange, with all on-the-ground action performed by domestic forces.

Political analysts suggest Sheinbaum’s stance is aimed at preserving national sovereignty and public confidence in Mexican law enforcement.

The case of Ryan Wedding has become a focal point in discussions on international cooperation in combating drug trafficking.

Observers expect further statements from both Mexican and US officials as details of the operation continue to emerge.

The President concluded that any foreign operation on Mexican soil without explicit consent would be unacceptable and contrary to Mexican law.

Sheinbaum’s comments underscore the delicate balance between cross-border law enforcement collaboration and the protection of national jurisdiction.

The clarification also serves as a strong message to international partners regarding Mexico’s limits on foreign law enforcement activity.

