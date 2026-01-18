Nigerian Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy dies at 22

Share this:

Destiny Boy, the 22-year-old Afrofuji musician, has passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed by investigative journalist Temilola Sobola, who expressed condolences to his family.

Destiny Boy, whose real name is Afeez Adeshina, was known for his unique blend of traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary Nigerian music elements.

He gained prominence in 2019 with a Fuji-style cover of Davido’s hit song “If,” which went viral on social media.

Destiny Boy had also released several other covers and original tracks, including “Lamba,” “One Transaction,” and “Gbese”.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed, but reports suggest he vomited an unknown substance before passing away.

Destiny Boy had recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his partner Iremide in November 2024.

