Oyo empire era over, no Yoruba monarch is supreme — Tinubu’s aide

Temitope Ajayi, a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, has sparked a debate about the influence of the historic Oyo Empire on Yoruba traditional rulers.

Ajayi argued that the empire’s era is over, and no single monarch holds supremacy over others in contemporary Yoruba society.

He shared a post on X, featuring the current Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, emphasizing that the Oyo Empire’s historical prominence shouldn’t be mistaken for present-day authority.

Ajayi noted that the Alaafin never ruled over all of Yorubaland, and the empire is now a part of history.

He urged traditional rulers to adopt cooperative leadership, prioritizing peace, unity, and development in their communities.

Meanwhile, his comments have generated mixed reactions, with some scholars recognizing the Alaafin’s historical significance, while others argue for the primacy of Ile-Ife and the Ooni of Ife’s spiritual leadership.

The debate highlights the complexities of traditional authority and hierarchy in Yorubaland, with different perspectives on the roles of the Alaafin and Ooni.

