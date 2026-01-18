News

Oyo empire era over, no Yoruba monarch is supreme — Tinubu’s aide

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Ibadan stampede: Tinubu expresses anguish over Ibadan funfair tragedy, demands thorough investigation
Share this:

Temitope Ajayi, a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, has sparked a debate about the influence of the historic Oyo Empire on Yoruba traditional rulers.

Ajayi argued that the empire’s era is over, and no single monarch holds supremacy over others in contemporary Yoruba society.

He shared a post on X, featuring the current Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, emphasizing that the Oyo Empire’s historical prominence shouldn’t be mistaken for present-day authority.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Ajayi noted that the Alaafin never ruled over all of Yorubaland, and the empire is now a part of history.

READ ALSO:  Violence in UK: FG issues travel advisory to Nigerians

He urged traditional rulers to adopt cooperative leadership, prioritizing peace, unity, and development in their communities.

Meanwhile, his comments have generated mixed reactions, with some scholars recognizing the Alaafin’s historical significance, while others argue for the primacy of Ile-Ife and the Ooni of Ife’s spiritual leadership.

The debate highlights the complexities of traditional authority and hierarchy in Yorubaland, with different perspectives on the roles of the Alaafin and Ooni.

 

 

Post Views: 231
Share this:
Previous article
How a screwdriver trader in Onitsha influenced Trump’s missile strike in Nigeria
Next article
Nigerian Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy dies at 22
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks