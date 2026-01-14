Entertainment

“Once you settle with your girlfriend Elma and you make her happy, I’ll come to your live stream,” Odumodu says to Carter Efe

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Nigerian entertainment circles are buzzing following a viral statement attributed to rapper Odumodublvck, directed at popular comedian and streamer Carter Efe. The rapper reportedly said he would only appear on Carter Efe’s livestream once the content creator settles his issues with his girlfriend, Elma, and makes her happy.

The comment surfaced after Carter Efe extended an invitation to Odumodublvck to join one of his livestream sessions. Instead of a direct acceptance, the rapper’s response quickly caught attention online due to its personal tone. “Once you settle with your girlfriend Elma and you make her happy, I’ll come to your live stream,” Odumodublvck was quoted as saying, a remark that soon spread across social media platforms.

READ ALSO:  Bayelsa Student Emerges Winner Of N1 million Essay Writing Competition 

The statement sparked widespread reactions largely because it blended entertainment with personal relationship matters. Carter Efe, known for turning his real-life experiences into online content, has often had his love life discussed publicly, and this situation was no different. Elma, who has been linked to Carter Efe in recent weeks, also became part of the trending conversation as fans speculated about the state of their relationship.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Screenshots and alleged messages shared online further fueled curiosity, with many trying to understand Odumodublvck’s involvement in the matter. While some fans believe the rapper’s comment was made in jest, others see it as subtle advice or a playful way of urging Carter Efe to prioritize peace in his personal life.

It was observed that reactions have been mixed. Some social media users applauded Odumodublvck for promoting emotional responsibility, while others criticized the public nature of the comment, arguing that private relationships should remain off social media.

READ ALSO:  Pension Fund: Maina Sues MAGU, and EFCC for N10b

So far, neither Carter Efe nor Odumodublvck has issued a detailed clarification on the statement. However, the moment highlights how livestream culture, celebrity friendships, and personal relationships often intersect in Nigeria’s digital entertainment space turning casual remarks into full-blown trending topics within hours.

Post Views: 337
Share this:
Previous article
Why Comparing Wizkid to Fela Kuti Misses the Bigger Picture – Seun Kuti
Next article
Costa Rica Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Assassinate President
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks