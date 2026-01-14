“Once you settle with your girlfriend Elma and you make her happy, I’ll come to your live stream,” Odumodu says to Carter Efe

Share this:

Nigerian entertainment circles are buzzing following a viral statement attributed to rapper Odumodublvck, directed at popular comedian and streamer Carter Efe. The rapper reportedly said he would only appear on Carter Efe’s livestream once the content creator settles his issues with his girlfriend, Elma, and makes her happy.

The comment surfaced after Carter Efe extended an invitation to Odumodublvck to join one of his livestream sessions. Instead of a direct acceptance, the rapper’s response quickly caught attention online due to its personal tone. “Once you settle with your girlfriend Elma and you make her happy, I’ll come to your live stream,” Odumodublvck was quoted as saying, a remark that soon spread across social media platforms.

The statement sparked widespread reactions largely because it blended entertainment with personal relationship matters. Carter Efe, known for turning his real-life experiences into online content, has often had his love life discussed publicly, and this situation was no different. Elma, who has been linked to Carter Efe in recent weeks, also became part of the trending conversation as fans speculated about the state of their relationship.

Screenshots and alleged messages shared online further fueled curiosity, with many trying to understand Odumodublvck’s involvement in the matter. While some fans believe the rapper’s comment was made in jest, others see it as subtle advice or a playful way of urging Carter Efe to prioritize peace in his personal life.

It was observed that reactions have been mixed. Some social media users applauded Odumodublvck for promoting emotional responsibility, while others criticized the public nature of the comment, arguing that private relationships should remain off social media.

So far, neither Carter Efe nor Odumodublvck has issued a detailed clarification on the statement. However, the moment highlights how livestream culture, celebrity friendships, and personal relationships often intersect in Nigeria’s digital entertainment space turning casual remarks into full-blown trending topics within hours.

