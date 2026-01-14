Why Comparing Wizkid to Fela Kuti Misses the Bigger Picture – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician and activist Seun Kuti has sparked widespread conversation online after addressing ongoing comparisons between global music star Wizkid and his late father, legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. While acknowledging Wizkid’s immense talent and influence, Seun made it clear that dragging Fela’s name into modern fan debates is unnecessary and disrespectful.

Speaking during a recent social media interaction that quickly went viral, Seun stated that he has no problem praising Wizkid’s achievements. In fact, he openly admitted that calling Wizkid one of the greatest artists of all time is valid. However, he strongly opposed attempts to rank Wizkid above Fela or frame the conversation as a competition between both figures.

“I can say Wizkid is the greatest artiste of all time,” Seun said, “but don’t compare him to my father. Let him rest in peace.” According to this video, Seun’s comments were directed mainly at overzealous fans who often use Fela’s legacy as a measuring stick in online fan wars.

Seun emphasized that Fela Kuti’s impact goes far beyond music charts, awards, or global popularity. He reminded listeners that Fela was not just an entertainer but a revolutionary figure whose music challenged political oppression, military rule, and social injustice in Nigeria and across Africa. His Afrobeat sound was deeply tied to activism, resistance, and cultural identity elements that cannot be quantified by modern commercial success.

This reports that Seun also expressed frustration that such comparisons reduce Fela’s life work to a simple popularity contest. According to him, appreciating contemporary artists like Wizkid should not require diminishing the legacy of past icons. Both artists, he argued, exist in different eras, genres, and cultural contexts, each contributing uniquely to Nigerian music history.

The reaction online has been mixed. Some fans applauded Seun for defending his father’s legacy and setting boundaries around how Fela’s name should be used. Others insisted that comparisons are inevitable in music discussions, especially when debating greatness across generations. Still, many agreed with Seun’s core message: greatness does not need to be competitive.

Wizkid, who has not publicly responded to the comments, continues to enjoy massive global success, with international awards, sold-out tours, and cultural influence that has helped elevate Afrobeats worldwide. Meanwhile, Fela Kuti’s legacy remains firmly cemented as one of Africa’s most influential cultural figures.

As observed, Seun Kuti’s statement serves as a reminder that honoring legends means allowing their work to stand on its own without forcing them into modern rivalries. In the end, celebrating Nigerian music means respecting both its past and present, without turning appreciation into comparison.