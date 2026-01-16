Online Reactions Trail Anu’s Shared Chat as Davido Cites Five DNA Tests

Share this:

Nigerian music star Davido is once again at the center of public scrutiny following renewed claims surrounding Anu, the teenager long linked to paternity allegations involving the singer. The latest wave of reactions erupted after Anu shared screenshots of an alleged private chat with Davido, reigniting a controversy many believed had been resolved years ago.

The screen record , which circulated widely across social media and entertainment blogs, was presented by Anu as evidence of prior communication with the award-winning artiste. While the authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified, their release immediately sparked debate, drawing responses from fans, critics, and observers who revisited the long-running paternity dispute.

The issue dates back several years, when Anu’s mother first claimed that Davido was the biological father of her daughter. Davido publicly denied the allegation at the time, insisting that DNA tests conducted disproved the claim. In his most recent response to the renewed calls for confirmation, the singer reiterated that five separate DNA tests had already been carried out.

According to Davido, three of the DNA tests were conducted at medical facilities selected by him, while two were carried out at hospitals chosen by Anu’s side, an arrangement he said was agreed upon to ensure transparency and fairness. He maintained that all five tests returned negative results, stating clearly that he is not the biological father of the child. Davido emphasized that these tests were done under proper medical supervision and that the repeated testing was aimed at putting the matter to rest permanently.

Despite these assertions, the controversy resurfaced after Anu publicly appealed for clarity, citing emotional distress and years of bullying linked to the unresolved paternity rumors. Her appeal drew sympathy from sections of the public, with many arguing that the issue should be conclusively addressed in a manner that prioritizes the welfare of the child.

Online reactions to the shared chat and Davido’s DNA claims have been sharply divided. Some social media users questioned why multiple DNA tests were required if earlier results were conclusive, while others defended Davido’s position, arguing that five negative results should be sufficient evidence. A separate group criticized the continued public handling of the issue, stressing that disputes involving minors should be resolved privately and legally rather than on social platforms.

As of now, Davido has not released any additional official statement addressing the newly circulated screenshots beyond his earlier remarks about the DNA tests. His silence has further fueled speculation, with interpretations ranging from a strategic decision to avoid escalation to an indication that he considers the matter closed.

The situation underscores the challenges celebrities face in managing personal disputes under public scrutiny, particularly in the age of social media where private matters can quickly become viral narratives. Until verifiable documentation or an independent statement emerges, the claims remain allegations, and the debate continues to play out in the public space.

Post Views: 151