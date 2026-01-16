Atiku’s Son Defects to APC, Vows to Mobilise for Tinubu’s Re-election

Share this:

A son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abba Atiku announced his defection on Thursday during a ceremony held at the office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, in Abuja. The event was attended by party leaders and supporters, including the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

Speaking at the gathering, Abba Atiku said his decision followed his assessment of the leadership style of Senator Barau Jibrin and the policies of the Tinubu administration. He formally announced his exit from the PDP, where he was active during the 2023 election cycle, and his decision to join the APC.

As part of the move, Abba also unveiled the rebranding of his political support group from the Haske Atiku Organisation to the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation. He said the platform would now be mobilised to support President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“I am here today to formally announce my defection to the APC,” he said. “With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. I have also directed all coordinators of my organisation to join the APC and work for the president.”

In his remarks, Senator Barau Jibrin welcomed Abba Atiku to the party, describing him as a young and determined Nigerian who is ready to contribute to national development. He said the defection reflected growing support for the Tinubu administration’s agenda.

Comrade Mustapha Salihu described the move as symbolic, noting that it signalled a shift beyond long-standing political divisions. He said Abba Atiku’s decision showed confidence in the policies and programmes of the current administration.

Also speaking, a presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured the new APC member of President Tinubu’s support, adding that Abba and his followers would enjoy equal rights and opportunities within the party.

The defection adds to a series of recent political realignments as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Post Views: 221