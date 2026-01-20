VeryDarkMan Came Through for Me Eddie Bliss Speaks After Regaining Freedom as Mercy Johnson Drops All Charges

Share this:

TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss has regained her freedom following days of public controversy, online outrage and intense debate, after Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie officially withdrew all charges against her.

In a heartfelt appreciation video shared shortly after her release, Eddie Bliss publicly thanked popular social media activist and critic VeryDarkMan for standing by her during the difficult period. According to her, his support went beyond online advocacy.

“VeryDarkMan came through for me. He was the one that signed my bail papers,” she said, expressing deep gratitude and relief.

The issue began after Eddie Bliss made allegations online involving Mercy Johnson and her husband, which quickly escalated into a legal matter. Her arrest sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians questioning why a defamation-related issue was treated as a criminal case rather than a civil dispute.

As the backlash grew, VeryDarkMan stepped in, openly criticizing the arrest and calling for fairness. He urged that the matter be handled appropriately and publicly appealed to Mercy Johnson to drop the charges. His intervention drew massive attention to the case, fueling conversations about freedom of speech, social media influence and the treatment of content creators in Nigeria.

Shortly after the online pressure intensified, Mercy Johnson announced that she had withdrawn the charges. While confirming her decision, the actress also warned bloggers and social media users against spreading unverified stories, noting that false narratives had negatively affected her family, including her children.

Eddie Bliss’ release was met with celebration by her supporters, many of whom praised VeryDarkMan for using his platform to speak up. The incident has since reignited national discussions about the power of social media, accountability, and the fine line between free expression and defamation.

For Eddie Bliss, the chapter closes with freedom regained and gratitude expressed a reminder that in today’s digital age, public voices and solidarity can influence real-life outcomes.

