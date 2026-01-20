Entertainment

VeryDarkMan Came Through for Me Eddie Bliss Speaks After Regaining Freedom as Mercy Johnson Drops All Charges

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss has regained her freedom following days of public controversy, online outrage and intense debate, after Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie officially withdrew all charges against her.

In a heartfelt appreciation video shared shortly after her release, Eddie Bliss publicly thanked popular social media activist and critic VeryDarkMan for standing by her during the difficult period. According to her, his support went beyond online advocacy.

“VeryDarkMan came through for me. He was the one that signed my bail papers,” she said, expressing deep gratitude and relief.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  83rd Golden Globes: How to Watch Live Tonight

The issue began after Eddie Bliss made allegations online involving Mercy Johnson and her husband, which quickly escalated into a legal matter. Her arrest sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians questioning why a defamation-related issue was treated as a criminal case rather than a civil dispute.

As the backlash grew, VeryDarkMan stepped in, openly criticizing the arrest and calling for fairness. He urged that the matter be handled appropriately and publicly appealed to Mercy Johnson to drop the charges. His intervention drew massive attention to the case, fueling conversations about freedom of speech, social media influence and the treatment of content creators in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:  Pope Francis urges coronavirus vaccine access for all

Shortly after the online pressure intensified, Mercy Johnson announced that she had withdrawn the charges. While confirming her decision, the actress also warned bloggers and social media users against spreading unverified stories, noting that false narratives had negatively affected her family, including her children.

Eddie Bliss’ release was met with celebration by her supporters, many of whom praised VeryDarkMan for using his platform to speak up. The incident has since reignited national discussions about the power of social media, accountability, and the fine line between free expression and defamation.

READ ALSO:  Fatima Buhari visits Fed poly Nekede, Imo State

For Eddie Bliss, the chapter closes with freedom regained and gratitude expressed a reminder that in today’s digital age, public voices and solidarity can influence real-life outcomes.

Post Views: 196
Share this:
Previous article
Greenland Deal: Trade War Looms Over US Tariff Threat
Next article
Peller Left in Shock After Learning How Much a U.S. Soldier Earns Monthly and the Compensation Paid if They Die on Duty
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks