‘We’re going to war in 2027, PDP must go’ – Ajimobi declares

(DDM) – Florence Ajimobi, ambassador-designate and widow of former Oyo State governor Abiola Ajimobi, has issued a fiery political declaration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that Ajimobi made the remarks in a viral video currently circulating on social media platforms.

The statement was delivered while she addressed journalists and party supporters at a political gathering linked to the All Progressives Congress.

Ajimobi openly declared that the APC was preparing for an intense political battle to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party from power.

She described the 2027 elections as a “war,” signalling that her party was unwilling to concede any political ground.

The prominent APC chieftain stated that the contest in Oyo State would be fiercely fought at both state and federal levels.

She expressed confidence that the ruling party at the centre had the capacity to overwhelm the opposition.

Ajimobi argued that political power in Oyo State must change hands to align with federal authority.

She maintained that the APC enjoys strategic advantages beyond grassroots mobilization.

According to her, the party has strong institutional and financial backing at the federal level.

She insisted that such backing would neutralize whatever advantage the PDP currently enjoys within the state.

Ajimobi dismissed any intimidation tactics that might be deployed by the opposition ahead of the elections.

She told supporters that APC members must prepare mentally and politically for confrontation.

In her words, she framed the election as a direct and unavoidable clash between both parties.

She openly acknowledged that the PDP controls substantial financial resources within Oyo State.

However, she countered that APC’s access to federal resources outweighs state-level advantages.

Ajimobi emphasized that political dominance at the centre gives the APC leverage.

She said the party was fully prepared to match the PDP move for move.

She further assured party loyalists that APC would not retreat under pressure.

Ajimobi invoked divine authority while simultaneously stressing political aggression.

She stated that although all power ultimately belongs to God, political struggle remains inevitable.

Her comments blended religious language with militant political rhetoric.

She declared that the APC would seek divine support while actively confronting the PDP.

Ajimobi warned the opposition to brace for a determined challenge.

She stressed that APC members were united and motivated ahead of 2027.

The declaration has since triggered reactions across Nigeria’s political space.

Political observers describe her remarks as unusually confrontational.

Some analysts believe the comments reflect rising tensions ahead of the elections.

Others argue that the statement exposes the increasing desperation among political elites.

The rhetoric has also raised concerns about political violence.

Civil society groups have cautioned against language that could inflame supporters.

Despite the controversy, APC supporters have praised Ajimobi’s boldness.

Many party loyalists describe her remarks as a rallying call.

The PDP, as of the time of this report, has not issued an official response.

Oyo State has remained a critical battleground in recent election cycles.

The PDP currently controls the state government.

The APC has been seeking pathways to reclaim influence in the state.

Ajimobi’s late husband once governed Oyo State under the APC banner.

Her political relevance is often linked to his legacy.

Observers note that her re-emergence signals renewed elite involvement.

The 2027 elections are expected to be highly competitive nationwide.

Power struggles between major parties are already intensifying.

Statements like Ajimobi’s suggest an early start to political hostilities.

Analysts warn that political actors must exercise restraint.

They stress that democracy thrives on ideas, not threats.

As campaigns draw closer, public attention will remain focused on political language.

How parties manage rhetoric may shape voter confidence.

The coming months are expected to test Nigeria’s political maturity.

