Wike Says APC Has Become Personal Threat In Rivers

(DDM) – Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress now poses a direct threat to him in Rivers State.

Wike made the statement while speaking with journalists during a recent interview that has since sparked widespread political debate.

The former Rivers State governor spoke bluntly about the deteriorating relationship between himself and the ruling party at the national level.

He suggested that recent political developments in Rivers State have transformed partisan rivalry into a personal and political confrontation.

According to Wike, the actions and strategies of the APC in the state are no longer about healthy opposition politics.

He argued that the party’s moves are now targeted at undermining his influence and political relevance.

Wike did not mince words as he accused unnamed APC actors of attempting to destabilise the political structure he helped build in Rivers State.

He maintained that Rivers politics has entered a dangerous phase where intolerance and power struggles dominate.

The FCT Minister reminded observers that he played a central role in national political realignments ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike was a key figure within the Peoples Democratic Party before falling out with its national leadership.

His eventual alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration shocked many within the opposition.

That alliance earned him the powerful role of FCT Minister despite remaining a PDP member.

Since then, Rivers State has experienced intense political tension between factions loyal to Wike and those aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The crisis has also drawn in national party leaders and federal institutions.

Wike suggested that the APC’s posture in Rivers State reflects a broader attempt to seize total control of the state’s political machinery.

He warned that such ambitions could destabilise governance and democratic balance in the oil-rich state.

The minister insisted that he has never been afraid of political battles but expressed concern about what he described as growing desperation.

He argued that politics should be about service, competition, and ideas, not intimidation.

Wike said he has continued to speak out because silence would embolden forces seeking to rewrite Rivers political history.

He maintained that his loyalty to President Tinubu does not translate into surrendering his political base.

According to him, alliances at the national level should not justify political persecution at the state level.

Wike emphasised that Rivers State has a unique political culture built on strong personalities and grassroots mobilisation.

He warned that ignoring this reality could lead to serious consequences.

Political analysts say Wike’s comments expose deep fractures within the ruling APC and its relationship with powerful allies.

Some observers believe the statement signals a brewing confrontation ahead of future elections in the state.

Others argue that Wike is positioning himself defensively amid shifting power dynamics in Rivers.

The APC has yet to officially respond to Wike’s remarks at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as political actors trade accusations and counter-accusations.

DDM gathered that Wike’s declaration has reignited conversations about loyalty, power-sharing, and internal democracy in Nigerian politics.

Supporters of the former governor insist he is being unfairly targeted despite his contributions to national stability.

Critics, however, argue that Wike is experiencing the consequences of complex political alliances.

The development underscores the volatile nature of Rivers State politics, which has historically shaped national outcomes.

As events unfold, Wike’s warning signals that the battle for Rivers State is far from over.

