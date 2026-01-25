2027: ADC Issues Warning to Obidients Over ‘Obi or Nothing’ Rhetoric

Share this:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned supporters of its presidential aspirants against what it described as a divisive “must-be-my-candidate” mindset, warning that such rhetoric could weaken the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

The party said slogans such as “Obi or nothing,” or similar expressions tied to other aspirants, risk deepening internal divisions and inadvertently strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the ADC Coalition Hours, a virtual engagement held on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bola Abdullahi, urged supporters to prioritise unity and rally behind the party rather than individual ambitions.

According to Abdullahi, the success of the opposition in 2027 depends largely on its ability to manage internal differences and present a united front to Nigerians.

“Insisting that it must be one candidate or nothing does more harm than good. It weakens our collective strength and plays into the hands of the ruling party,” he said.

The ADC emerged in July 2025 as the coalition platform adopted by major opposition figures seeking to challenge President Tinubu in the next general election. Since then, the party, under the leadership of former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, has been working to strengthen its structures nationwide.

Several high-profile politicians have joined the party and indicated interest in contesting for its presidential ticket. Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi joined the ADC in July, followed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in November, and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi on December 31.

Other aspirants are also expected to declare in the coming weeks.

Abdullahi said the opposition would require sufficient time to manage reconciliation after party primaries, stressing that unity after internal contests is critical.

“Whether the election holds earlier or later, it will mean extra work for us as an opposition.

We need time to heal wounds after the primaries. We cannot afford to rush from bruised primaries straight into a general election,” he said.

While acknowledging that public dissatisfaction with the current administration could favour the opposition, Abdullahi noted that the timing of the election was beyond the party’s control.

He warned that supporters promoting divisive rhetoric were undermining the party’s broader objective of winning the election.

“Winning the party’s ticket alone is meaningless if we cannot win the election. What matters is collective effort, not extreme loyalty to individuals,” he said.

Abdullahi also cautioned against vilifying aspirants or regions, describing such actions as counterproductive.

“All our aspirants are qualified. Attacking individuals or regions will only complicate things. Our focus is unity and ensuring that the party speaks with one voice,” he added.

Specifically addressing supporters popularly known as OBIdients, Abdullahi said excessive loyalty could limit broader appeal.

“Those shouting ‘Peter Obi or nothing’ are not helping him. They are preaching division and shutting the door to wider support. Everyone must be carried along if we truly want to win in 2027,” he said.

