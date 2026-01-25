IPOB warns Soludo against punishing citizens over Monday Sit-at-Home

Share this:

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to respect citizens’ right to peaceful protest, saying the Monday sit-at-home is a voluntary expression of solidarity to their convicted leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Though, this is coming after the governor had threatened to punish citizens who stay home on Mondays, issuing an Executive Order compelling schools to open and threatening salary sanctions against defiant staff.

The terror group in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, condemned the reported threats by the governor.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and all lovers of justice has been drawn to the reported threat by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to penalise and intimidate citizens who choose to remain indoors on Mondays as a symbolic act of solidarity with our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being unlawfully detained by enemies of the Igbo race and the Biafra restoration project which he leads.

“Governor Soludo, as a man who parades the title “Professor,” should be the first to recognise the elementary democratic principle called civil disobedience—a peaceful refusal to cooperate with policies and conditions viewed as unjust,” the statement partly reads.

The group added that residents’ choice to stay home does not constitute crime, rebellion, or misconduct.

“A government that turns peaceful protest into punishable misconduct is simply declaring war on the people’s dignity,” IPOB warned.

Powerful further accused the governor of harassing his own people to curry favor with the federal government.

“The frustration in Igboland is deep. The anger is justified. The pain is historic. And the Monday sit-at-home is a token expression of that collective burden.

“But instead of confronting the injustice that fuels agitation, the Governor has chosen the weak and disgraceful route of harassing his own people—to be seen as “loyal” by Abuja power brokers who have shown nothing but contempt for Igbo lives and Igbo dignity.”

IPOB also issued a stern warning against any enforcement measures targeting citizens.

“If Governor Soludo, in his desperation for applause, proceeds to establish any task force, enforcement squad, or vigilante-style unit to coerce citizens into opening shops through threats, extortion, harassment, arrests, or intimidation, then he has crossed a red line. That will not be governance. That will be provocation. That will be oppression,” the group said.

The group reiterated that the sit-at-home is a voluntary and peaceful act.

“We do not force people to sit at home. But no government will force them to go out,” the statement said.

“The sit-at-home is voluntary. It is a choice. It is a personal and collective statement of solidarity. People who stay home on Mondays do so because they believe sacrifice is part of the struggle for justice and freedom.”

The terror group also called on Governor Soludo to focus on governance instead of threats.

“A governor who fights traders for protesting injustice is not building Dubai. He is building resentment. He is planting division. He is igniting a fire he cannot control,” the group said.

Finally, IPOB highlighted what it described as the ultimate solution: the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The solution is not threats. The solution is justice. The solution is the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is the symbol of our freedom and hope. Until that injustice is addressed, every Monday will remain a day of silent protest. Not by decree. Not by violence. But by conscience,” Powerful said.

