Chris Okafor Denies Molestation Allegations, Says Claims Are False and Damaging

Share this:

Televangelist and founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Dr. Chris Okafor, has publicly denied allegations circulating online that he molested his daughters, describing the claims as false, malicious, and deeply damaging to his reputation.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Okafor said the accusations were part of what he described as a coordinated online campaign built on misinformation and one-sided narratives. He maintained that he has never abused his children and strongly rejected the claims, stating that he would never be capable of such acts.

The cleric referenced past court proceedings related to the dissolution of his marriage, noting that custody of the children was granted to him by the court. According to Okafor, this decision reflected the court’s assessment of the children’s welfare and moral upbringing. He said the outcome of the case contradicts the allegations now being circulated on social media.

Okafor further claimed that the accusations began surfacing after he announced plans to remarry, suggesting that tensions within the family contributed to the situation. He said some of the narratives being shared online were fueled by misinformation and external influence rather than verified facts.

Addressing specific claims attributed to recordings and social media interviews, Okafor stated that he had personally spoken with his children and denied that any form of molestation ever occurred. He expressed frustration that, despite these denials, the allegations continue to spread online without what he described as proper verification.

The cleric also criticised bloggers and online commentators, accusing some of prioritising sensational content over accuracy. He warned that unverified online reporting can cause lasting harm and called for stronger regulation to hold content creators accountable for defamatory publications.

Okafor said he remains confident that the truth will eventually emerge and that his name will be cleared. He added that the controversy has not shaken his faith or ministry and praised his wife for standing by him during what he described as a difficult period.

As of the time of this report, the allegations remain contested, with Okafor maintaining his innocence and urging the public to exercise caution when engaging with unverified information online.

Post Views: 80