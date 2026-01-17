Delta State Cleared to Host 2026 Police Games Amid Tight Security Preparations

Share this:

(DDM) – Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that Delta State has been officially cleared to host the 15th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA 2026), scheduled to hold in Asaba from February 7 to February 14, 2026.

The announcement followed a two-day strategic conference and on-site inspection exercise in Asaba, conducted between Friday, January 15, and Saturday, January 16, 2026.

The Force Sports Planning Committee, led by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Fom Pam Joseph, carried out a comprehensive assessment of the state’s readiness.

Officials inspected sporting facilities, accommodations, transportation networks, medical centers, and security arrangements to ensure a seamless event.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, stated that the inspection aimed to fine-tune operational plans, logistical support, and coordination for all athletes and officials expected to participate.

Senior police officers, including AIG Suleiman Abdul, CP Dantawaye Miller, CP Hassan Gwani, CP Osifo Emefiele, and CP Aina Adesola, joined members of the Force Sports Planning Committee in the evaluation.

Committee members emphasized safety, infrastructure integrity, and adequate medical provisions as priorities for hosting a successful sporting event.

SP Edafe explained that the planning exercise also included rehearsals and drills to test emergency response protocols during the games.

He assured participants that the state had been found fully prepared to meet the standards required for a professionally coordinated festival.

BIPOGA 2026 will feature athletes from police commands across Nigeria competing in various sports, including football, athletics, basketball, and volleyball.

The Delta State Government has pledged full support to the event, providing infrastructure upgrades and security assistance to guarantee smooth operations.

Officials noted that hosting the games offers Delta State an opportunity to showcase its organizational capacity and hospitality to police personnel nationwide.

Observers highlighted that the Biennial Police Games serve not only as a competitive platform but also as a forum for promoting unity, discipline, and camaraderie among officers.

DDM gathered that the committee placed special focus on seamless coordination between local authorities, health agencies, and emergency services to handle any unforeseen incidents.

The planning exercise also reviewed transportation routes, accommodation standards, and facility readiness to avoid delays or inconveniences for participants.

Police officers and organizers stressed that strict adherence to security protocols would prevent disruptions and maintain public safety throughout the week-long event.

Officials affirmed that Delta State’s selection followed a rigorous vetting process, underscoring confidence in the state’s capability to host a world-class police sporting festival.

The Force Sports Planning Committee reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a safe, orderly, and memorable BIPOGA 2026, urging all stakeholders to collaborate effectively ahead of the games.

Post Views: 115