Oborevwori Vows Inclusive Governance, Pledges No Deltan Left Behind

(DDM) – Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance under the MORE Agenda.

The Governor made the declaration during a public address on Wednesday, January 17, 2026, in Asaba, the state capital.

He stated firmly that no segment of Delta society will be neglected in the delivery of government programmes, policies, or services.

Oborevwori emphasized that the MORE Agenda is deliberately structured to reach citizens both in urban centres and at the grassroots level.

According to the Governor, the framework of development is designed to create equal opportunities for all Deltans, regardless of their location or social status.

He highlighted that the agenda aims to strengthen community resilience while stimulating economic activities across the state.

The Governor noted that infrastructure projects, social investment programmes, and economic empowerment initiatives are central to the administration’s people-focused governance philosophy.

Oborevwori assured residents that the government’s inclusive approach is already producing tangible results in local communities.

He explained that the MORE Agenda prioritizes participatory governance, ensuring citizens have access to decision-making platforms and benefit-sharing mechanisms.

Officials disclosed that investments in road networks, water supply, healthcare facilities, and educational infrastructure reflect the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

The Governor further stated that youth engagement, women empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups remain key pillars of his governance strategy.

He praised civil servants, local leaders, and community stakeholders for collaborating effectively to implement the MORE Agenda across all 25 local government areas.

Oborevwori reiterated that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a governance framework that integrates social inclusion, economic growth, and public accountability.

He warned that policies ignoring any segment of society risk creating inequality, social tension, and underdevelopment.

Observers note that Delta State under Oborevwori has invested heavily in participatory planning, ensuring community voices influence budgetary allocations and project priorities.

The Governor called on residents to actively participate in governance initiatives, attend town hall meetings, and contribute ideas that promote social and economic progress.

He concluded by reaffirming that the MORE Agenda remains a transformative blueprint, designed to ensure that every Deltan enjoys access to opportunities, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Government officials said that ongoing projects, including road expansions, electrification, water provision, and skill-acquisition programmes, underscore the tangible impact of Oborevwori’s inclusive governance approach.

DDM gathered that stakeholders and community leaders have commended the administration for its transparency, accessibility, and sustained focus on people-centered policies.

