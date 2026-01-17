Oborevwori to Launch Uromi Junction Flyover, Boost Agbor Traffic Flow

Share this:

(DDM) – Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will formally flag off the construction of the Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The flag-off ceremony is scheduled to hold at 11:00 a.m. at the Uromi Junction axis in Agbor.

This event follows the recent groundbreaking of the Otovwodo Junction Flyover project in Ughelli, another landmark infrastructure initiative under the Oborevwori administration.

Officials explained that the Uromi Junction Flyover is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to modernize critical road infrastructure across Delta State.

The project is designed to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility in major urban centres.

According to government sources, the flyover will significantly enhance traffic flow along the busy Agbor–Uromi corridor.

The initiative will also improve road safety, reduce travel time for commuters, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and services.

Construction work on the flyover has already commenced, with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc contracted to execute the project.

The Uromi Junction Flyover was recently approved by the Delta State Executive Council as part of a broader urban renewal and transport modernization strategy.

The project complements three other major flyovers nearing completion along the Effurun–Warri axis, including PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, and Enerhen Junction.

Governor Oborevwori has consistently highlighted the importance of infrastructure in stimulating economic growth and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

Officials said the flyover construction aligns with the MORE Agenda, which prioritizes mobility, urban development, and inclusive economic advancement across Delta State.

The Governor’s administration believes that investing in road networks will reduce traffic bottlenecks, lower accident rates, and attract investment to the region.

Stakeholders in Ika South and nearby communities have expressed optimism that the flyover will boost local commerce and provide new employment opportunities during and after construction.

Residents and motorists have long called for improved road systems in Agbor, citing daily congestion and long travel times as major challenges.

The Oborevwori administration has responded to these concerns with a series of strategic road projects, signaling its commitment to transforming Delta State’s transport infrastructure.

Observers say the Uromi Junction Flyover represents a critical step toward building a modern, safe, and efficient road network capable of supporting Delta’s growing urban population.

Officials emphasized that the flyover, when completed, will serve as a model for similar urban infrastructure projects across the state.

The Governor is expected to use the flag-off ceremony to reiterate the administration’s focus on sustainable development, citizens’ welfare, and effective delivery of the MORE Agenda.

