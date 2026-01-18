Gunmen Abduct Chinese National in Oyo

Share this:

Gunmen have attacked Aqua Triton Company in Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, Oyo State, killing a police officer and abducting a Chinese expatriate.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 16, when the assailants reportedly stormed the factory in a coordinated operation and engaged security personnel attached to the facility.

During the exchange of gunfire, a police officer was fatally shot while attempting to repel the attackers.

Some of the gunmen were also believed to have sustained injuries before fleeing the scene.

Confirming the attack on Saturday, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the attackers escaped with a Chinese national described as the principal officer of the company.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, ordered an immediate security response.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations was directed to lead the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and other tactical units to the area.

According to the police, a bush-combing operation is currently underway, alongside a full-scale investigation aimed at rescuing the abducted expatriate and apprehending those responsible.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring the safe return of the kidnapped Chinese expatriate,” Mr Ayanlade said, adding that efforts to track down the suspects have been intensified.

The attack comes amid growing security concerns in Oyo State, particularly in rural and remote areas. Earlier this month, five forest guards were killed during an assault on the Old Oyo National Park office in Oloka Village, Oriire Local Government Area.

In response to that earlier incident, Governor Seyi Makinde described the killings as a major loss and ordered security agencies to step up operations in the affected areas.

He also urged residents of border communities to cooperate with authorities, assuring that those responsible for criminal activities would be brought to justice.

Post Views: 165