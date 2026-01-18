NDLEA captures drug trafficker behind killing of 3 officers

Share this:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Lekan Jimoh, aka “Kanmo-Kanmo”, a notorious drug trafficker wanted for over a decade for allegedly killing three NDLEA officers.

Jimoh was apprehended on January 16, 2026, in Owode, Ogun State, following an intelligence-driven operation.

A search of his hideout yielded 69kg of skunk, a cannabis strain.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list since June 15, 2014, after allegedly mobilising armed thugs to attack NDLEA officers who attempted to arrest him at his enclave.

He said: “Following his involvement in the brutal killing of three NDLEA officers, Kanmo-Kanmo, who is (allegedly ) notorious for drug trafficking, evading arrest and mobilising armed thugs against security agents, was on Friday, 16th January 202,6 tracked to his hideout in Owode town, Ogun State by tactical teams of the agency following credible intelligence. During the clinical operation, the suspect was found in possession of 69 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

“The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no fugitive, regardless of how long they evade justice, remains beyond the reach of the law.

“Lekan Jimoh’s criminal history is (allegedly ) marked by extreme violence and lawlessness. As a result, he had on 15th June 2014 orchestrated a barbaric mob action against a team of NDLEA officers who had attempted to arrest him at his enclave. The attack resulted in the cold-blooded murder of three NDLEA officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure and two others, who were killed by armed thugs mobilised by Jimoh. While the suspect managed to escape the scene that day, the agency remained resolute in its pursuit of justice for the fallen heroes.”

The NDLEA vowed to ensure justice for the fallen officers, emphasizing its commitment to pursuing fugitives regardless of how long they’ve evaded the law.

Jimoh faces charges related to drug trafficking and murder.

Post Views: 315