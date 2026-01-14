Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor Scheduled For Burial January 30

Share this:

(DDM) – Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced that the burial of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2026.

DDM gathered that the announcement was made during a statement from the Governor’s office, which highlighted the late deputy governor’s contributions to governance, public service, and development in Bayelsa State.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away recently after a brief illness, served as Deputy Governor under the Diri administration and was widely recognized for his commitment to grassroots development, youth empowerment, and community engagement.

Governor Diri described Ewhrudjakpo’s death as a significant loss to the state, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire public servants and citizens alike.

The government has indicated that detailed arrangements for the burial ceremony will be communicated to the public, with protocols to allow dignitaries, political leaders, and citizens to pay their last respects.

Family sources revealed that the funeral will combine state honors with traditional rites, reflecting both Ewhrudjakpo’s political stature and his deep roots within Bayelsa’s communities.

Observers noted that the late deputy governor played a pivotal role in implementing development projects, supporting education, healthcare, and infrastructure initiatives across the state, which earned him widespread admiration.

Political leaders, colleagues, and citizens have begun paying tribute, highlighting his dedication, humility, and inclusive approach to leadership during his tenure.

The announcement of the burial date also comes as officials coordinate security, traffic management, and ceremonial arrangements to ensure that the funeral proceeds smoothly and with dignity.

Governor Diri urged residents to observe the funeral period with decorum and participate in celebrating Ewhrudjakpo’s life and contributions to Bayelsa State.

Analysts noted that the late deputy governor’s death leaves a gap in the state’s leadership, but his policies, mentorship, and community engagement efforts remain integral to the continuity of governance.

The state government plans to commemorate Ewhrudjakpo’s life through posthumous honors, reflecting his service and commitment to advancing the welfare of Bayelsa residents.

Citizens and political associates alike are expected to attend the burial, marking the occasion as both a solemn farewell and a celebration of a life devoted to public service.

Governor Diri concluded by reiterating condolences to the family, colleagues, and all Bayelsa residents, emphasizing the late deputy governor’s enduring legacy in the political and social development of the state.

