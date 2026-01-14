SDP Chieftain Defects To ADC Ahead Of Ogun 2027 Elections

Share this:

(DDM) – In a strategic political move, Hon. Dr. Lawrence Kingsley I. Oluwakayode, a prominent chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

DDM gathered that the groundbreaking defection was formalized during a high-profile meeting with ADC officials and members of the party’s Sango Ward, signaling a significant realignment in local politics.

Dr. Oluwakayode, who has long been influential within the SDP and local governance circles, cited the need for greater alignment with a party that shares his vision for development, community empowerment, and effective representation as key reasons for the shift.

The move is widely seen as a major boost for the ADC in Ogun State, particularly as Dr. Oluwakayode prepares to contest the 2027 Ogun State House of Assembly seat for Ota State Constituency 1.

Party officials described the defection as a strategic gain that strengthens ADC’s grassroots presence, enhances its political profile, and positions the party as a formidable contender against dominant political rivals in the area.

Observers noted that defections ahead of elections are a common feature of Nigerian politics, often reflecting both ideological alignment and tactical considerations aimed at maximizing electoral success.

Dr. Oluwakayode addressed party members during the meeting, emphasizing his commitment to promoting inclusive governance, infrastructural development, and socio-economic growth in his constituency, promising to leverage his experience and networks to deliver results if elected.

Political analysts argue that this defection could trigger further realignments in Ado Odo Ota and surrounding constituencies, as other local leaders assess their prospects and consider strategic partnerships ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC leadership welcomed Dr. Oluwakayode, stressing that his experience, leadership credentials, and community engagement track record align with the party’s agenda of fostering accountable and development-focused representation.

Residents and political watchers in the constituency have expressed optimism that the addition of Dr. Oluwakayode to ADC’s ranks could invigorate political competition, provide alternative leadership, and enhance the quality of representation at the state assembly level.

Observers also noted that the defection underscores the growing influence of smaller parties like the ADC in shaping local politics, particularly when they attract experienced and credible politicians from established parties.

As preparations for the 2027 elections intensify, Dr. Oluwakayode’s move is expected to reshape campaign strategies, influence voter sentiment, and potentially alter the balance of political power in Ota State Constituency 1.

The meeting concluded with ADC members pledging full support to Dr. Oluwakayode’s candidacy, reinforcing the party’s commitment to winning the seat through a combination of grassroots mobilization, policy-focused campaigns, and effective constituency engagement.

