Nigeria Army Calls For Stronger U.S. Partnership To Curb Insecurity

(DDM) – Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has called for deeper military collaboration with the United States to address the country’s evolving security challenges and enhance national stability.

DDM gathered that the call was made on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as Nigeria continues to confront a range of security threats, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across multiple regions.

The army chief emphasized that enhanced cooperation with U.S. military forces would facilitate intelligence sharing, joint training exercises, and strategic operational support to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats.

Officials explained that the proposed partnership seeks to modernize Nigeria’s security architecture, improve operational readiness, and equip personnel with the skills and technology necessary to tackle complex and asymmetric security challenges.

They highlighted that collaboration with the United States could provide access to advanced military training, equipment maintenance support, and strategic advisory services critical for counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

Observers noted that Nigeria has historically maintained partnerships with international allies to enhance defense capabilities, particularly in intelligence gathering, tactical training, and humanitarian assistance during crises.

Analysts pointed out that deeper cooperation with the U.S. could also improve coordination in regional peacekeeping initiatives, especially under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and strengthen Nigeria’s role in maintaining stability across West Africa.

The COAS stressed that strategic international partnerships complement domestic reforms aimed at strengthening discipline, boosting morale, and ensuring professional conduct within the armed forces.

Experts said that enhanced collaboration could also support cyber defense, surveillance, and logistical operations, all critical components in modern military engagement against criminal networks and insurgent groups.

Officials reassured citizens that Nigeria remains committed to lawful and ethical military operations while pursuing effective strategies to safeguard lives, protect property, and restore public confidence in national security institutions.

The army chief called on local communities, government agencies, and international partners to support initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and promote intelligence-led security measures.

Observers emphasized that Nigeria’s engagement with global partners such as the United States reflects a proactive approach to addressing security threats while fostering long-term stability and resilience within the country.

The COAS concluded that strengthening bilateral military relations is not only vital for combating immediate threats but also for building sustainable capabilities that can withstand future challenges in a rapidly changing security environment.

