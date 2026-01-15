PDP Approves Caretaker Committees In Five States

Share this:

(DDM) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the establishment of caretaker committees in five states, including Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Imo, and Osun, to manage party affairs on an interim basis.

DDM notes that the decision was announced on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as part of the party’s ongoing efforts to stabilize internal administration and ensure smooth operations ahead of upcoming activities and primaries.

The appointed caretaker committees are mandated to serve for a maximum of 90 days, during which they will oversee day-to-day party management, resolve internal disputes, and maintain organizational continuity.

Party officials explained that the move aims to prevent administrative vacuums, strengthen party discipline, and ensure adherence to PDP policies while permanent leadership structures are finalized.

The PDP emphasized that the committees are temporary but critical in facilitating smooth transitions, particularly in states where leadership challenges or internal disagreements had previously slowed party operations.

Analysts noted that the caretaker committees will play a vital role in preparing the states for forthcoming primaries, ensuring that candidates are selected fairly, and organizational processes remain transparent and accountable.

Officials said the committees will coordinate grassroots engagement, monitor local chapters, and liaise with the national headquarters to implement party strategies effectively.

Political observers highlighted that such measures are often necessary in large political parties to maintain cohesion, prevent factionalism, and ensure continuity during periods of leadership change or uncertainty.

The PDP reiterated its commitment to strengthening internal governance, improving responsiveness to members’ concerns, and creating a stable environment conducive to electoral preparedness.

Experts noted that interim leadership structures allow parties to maintain operational readiness, particularly in key states with significant political influence ahead of general elections.

The move is expected to reinforce discipline among members, enhance strategic planning, and align state operations with national objectives, providing a clear framework for decision-making during the transitional period.

Party insiders also emphasized that the caretaker committees are empowered to make necessary administrative decisions, resolve conflicts, and ensure that the party’s mission and policies are consistently implemented across all five states.

Observers said the PDP’s action reflects a proactive approach to organizational management, aimed at avoiding crises, improving internal coordination, and preparing for competitive electoral engagements.

The party leadership urged members to cooperate fully with the caretaker committees, support their initiatives, and focus on collective goals to strengthen the PDP’s presence and influence at both state and national levels.

Post Views: 139