ADC Delta South Leaders Meet To Reinforce Party Unity

(DDM) – Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta South convened a strategic leadership meeting on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Delta South Senatorial Office, located along 47 Warri-Sapele Road, Warri.

DDM gathered that the meeting drew together a wide range of party stakeholders, including senatorial executives, local government area chairpersons, ward leaders, women leaders, youth coordinators, and other key influencers within the region.

Hon. Amaechi Okoro, the Media & Publicity Officer for ADC Delta South, expressed gratitude for the active participation of attendees, highlighting the critical role they play in reinforcing party structures and ensuring internal cohesion.

The session focused on building a strong foundation for grassroots engagement, fostering collaboration among members, and strategically positioning the party to tackle political challenges ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okoro emphasized that unity within ADC Delta South is central to amplifying the party’s influence, strengthening voter outreach, and enhancing effectiveness in mobilization efforts across local communities.

Participants were encouraged to maintain focus, strengthen coordination between leadership tiers, and actively engage constituents to promote the party’s ideals and initiatives.

The leadership reiterated that cohesive teamwork among senatorial, local government, ward, youth, and women leaders is essential to projecting a united front and improving party visibility in the region.

Observers noted that such meetings serve as critical platforms for exchanging ideas, evaluating past performance, and designing strategies to increase political participation and support for ADC candidates.

Officials highlighted the importance of mentoring youth leaders, empowering women in politics, and leveraging community networks to sustain the party’s growth and credibility at the grassroots level.

ADC Delta South’s renewed focus on internal unity and strategic planning comes amid rising political activity in Delta State, with multiple parties positioning ahead of upcoming elections.

Political analysts noted that effective grassroots organization, proactive communication, and member collaboration are decisive factors in achieving electoral success and consolidating party influence.

The meeting concluded with a collective call for discipline, dedication, and commitment to the party’s mission, ensuring that ADC Delta South remains competitive and well-prepared for future political opportunities.

Leaders expressed confidence that the renewed emphasis on unity, strategy, and active participation would strengthen the party’s overall performance and enhance its capacity to engage the electorate effectively.

ADC Delta South officials committed to sustaining regular leadership engagements, monitoring progress, and supporting local chapters to maintain cohesion and alignment with broader party objectives.

