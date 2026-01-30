Sit-at-Home: Soludo Introduces Attendance Register in Anambra Markets

Share this:

The Anambra State Government has introduced a mandatory attendance register for traders in all markets across the state as part of measures aimed at enforcing Monday business activities and strengthening accountability within market operations.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced the directive on Thursday during a meeting with market leadership at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Awka, following the recent shutdown of the Onitsha Main Market and other related concerns.

According to the governor, daily attendance will be taken by line leaders in each market, while Local Government Chairmen will collect the registers every Monday by 10:00 a.m.

Attendance was also taken during the meeting for market leaders, line chairmen and other stakeholders present.

Onitsha Main Market May Face Total Redevelopment

Soludo described the current state of the Onitsha Main Market as an “eyesore” and revealed that his administration is considering a complete redevelopment of the market.

He said government plans being examined include pulling down the existing structure and replacing it with a modern market design featuring improved facilities such as spacious motor parks and walkways.

The governor disclosed that a proposed design for the market had been submitted to him more than three years ago.

Soludo Condemns Monday Market Closures

The governor expressed concern over the continued closure of markets on Mondays, noting that many residents still carry out other activities on those days, except opening shops and reporting to work.

He recalled that he once led a delegation of Igbo leaders, including Prof. Pat Utomi, to Kuje Correctional Centre to meet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over the sit-at-home issue.

Soludo said Kanu later instructed his lawyers to publicly dissociate him from the Monday sit-at-home directive.

“There is no justification for locking up markets, especially when the Onitsha Main Market alone has over 150 security personnel,” Soludo said.

He added that while traders have the right to keep their shops closed, the government also has the authority to revoke the land where such shops stand if traders refuse to open for business on Mondays.

“If you cannot do business in Anambra, there are 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to operate from,” he stated.

In response to concerns raised by market leaders, Soludo assured traders that the state government would strengthen and upgrade security systems across markets to complement existing arrangements.

He promised increased security deployment at strategic market locations on Mondays to address fear and end persistent closures.

“We are going to work with you. We will allow security personnel to stay with you for weeks if necessary. Security is not just about guns; it is also about will and mindset,” the governor said.

Soludo also disclosed that the state government has directed all motor parks in Anambra to operate on Mondays.

He warned that any motor park that fails to comply will be shut down for one week.

The governor further declared that anyone enforcing the closure of shops or markets on Mondays is aiding criminal elements loyal to Simon Ekpa and others allegedly destabilising the South-East and Anambra State.

“Anybody found closing shops on Mondays will be treated as a criminal. We cannot harbour criminals in Anambra State,” he said.

Soludo urged traders and residents to report threats and intimidation to authorities, assuring that security agencies would track down and arrest those responsible.

“If anyone sends you threatening messages, forward them to us. We will get those criminals, and we will provide additional security personnel,” he added.

Post Views: 314