Wizkid is the only artiste I’ve ever begged to meet -Kunle kuti

Afrobeat icon Kunle Kuti has stirred conversation online after sharing a deeply personal reflection on his admiration for Wizkid, revealing that the global music star is the only artiste he has ever gone out of his way to meet. In his words, Kunle disclosed that he had to personally beg Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager, just to get the opportunity to meet the singer, an admission that surprised many given Kunle’s legendary lineage.

According to Kunle Kuti, what makes Wizkid stand out goes beyond music alone. He pointed to Wizkid’s Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti tattoo as a powerful symbol of respect and connection, noting that even Fela’s own sons do not carry his image tattooed on their bodies. To Kunle, that gesture speaks volumes about Wizkid’s reverence for Afrobeat history and the legacy his father built.

The statement has since sparked admiration and debate across social media, with many fans describing it as a rare and meaningful endorsement. For an heir to the Kuti legacy to openly acknowledge such respect for a contemporary artiste has been seen as a significant moment in Nigerian music culture.

Kunle’s comments also highlight Wizkid’s unique position in African music, an artiste who has successfully bridged generations, earning admiration not only from fans worldwide but also from custodians of Afrobeat’s roots. It reinforces the idea that Wizkid’s influence is not limited to chart success but extends into cultural symbolism and legacy appreciation.

As reactions continue to pour in, many see Kunle Kuti’s words as a reminder that true impact in music is measured not just by awards or numbers, but by the respect one earns from those who carry the history of the culture itself.