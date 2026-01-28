Doctors Say His Time Is Limited: Ray J Opens Up on Health Scare, Addiction, and Brandy’s Support

Ray J has opened up in a deeply emotional and sobering reflection about his health, his past lifestyle choices, and the people who stood by him when he was at his lowest. The singer and reality TV star revealed that doctors recently warned him that his time may be limited, a revelation that forced him to confront years of excessive drinking and drug use that severely damaged his body.\

According to Ray J, his unhealthy habits took a serious toll on his heart. He shared that doctors informed him that part of his heart is now “black,” a term he used to describe the extent of the damage and how close he came to losing his life. The diagnosis served as a wake-up call, pushing him to reevaluate his priorities and the way he has been living.

In a moment of vulnerability, Ray J credited his sister, Brandy, for stepping in during one of the most difficult periods of his life. He revealed that when his health and finances were unstable, Brandy quietly covered his bills and ensured he stayed afloat. He expressed deep gratitude, describing her support as something he would never forget and admitting that he may not have made it this far without her help.

Now focused on redemption and healing, Ray J says his biggest wish is to have more time especially with his children. He reflected on the moments he missed while caught up in destructive habits and said becoming a better, healthier father is now his main motivation. In a move that surprised many, he also revealed that he has set up a $10 million trust fund, a decision he says was inspired by facing his own mortality and wanting to secure his children’s future no matter what happens.

Ray J’s candid confession has sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans praising his honesty and courage for speaking openly about addiction, health struggles, and family. His story stands as a powerful reminder that fame does not shield anyone from real-life consequences and that it’s never too late to choose healing, accountability, and family over self-destruction.