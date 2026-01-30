Africa

FULL LIST: Top 10 African Countries with the Strongest Militaries in 2026

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
Africa’s military landscape is evolving rapidly, with several countries strengthening their defence capabilities through modernisation, technology upgrades, and enhanced training.

The Global Firepower Index, which evaluates military strength of over 140 countries based on manpower, equipment, and overall capabilities, provides insight into the continent’s military power rankings for 2026.

Here are the top 10 African military forces by global ranking:

Egypt (Global rank: 19)

Egypt remains Africa’s strongest military power, supported by a well-trained army, robust air force, and expanding naval capabilities.

Algeria (Global rank: 27)

Algeria’s large defence budget and modern air fleet, combined with well-equipped ground forces, ensure strong readiness across its territory.

Nigeria (Global rank: 33)

Nigeria’s military has strengthened through modernisation efforts and local defence production, focusing heavily on counter-terrorism operations.

South Africa (Global rank: 40)

South Africa leverages advanced technology alongside a professional army, strong air force, and navy, making it a major security player in Southern Africa.

Ethiopia (Global rank: 47)

Despite internal challenges, Ethiopia maintains a significant regional presence through large troop numbers and continuous investment in military equipment.

Angola (Global rank: 59)

Economic recovery has allowed Angola to rebuild its forces, investing in aircraft and armoured vehicles to strengthen its regional influence.

Morocco (Global rank: 56)

Morocco bolsters its armed forces with a mix of Western and domestic equipment, maintaining strong air and ground forces for regional stability.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Global rank: 64)

The DRC’s large manpower and modernisation initiatives, including improved logistics and coordination, are enhancing its defence capabilities.

Sudan (Global rank: 66)

Sudan’s structured and experienced army, supported by cooperation with allies, continues to operate effectively despite political transitions.

Tunisia (Global rank: 76)

Tunisia relies on professionalism, training, and advanced technology to remain among the continent’s top military powers, despite a smaller manpower base.

Africa’s top militaries are increasingly investing in technology, training, and equipment to maintain security, deter threats, and project influence both regionally and globally.

