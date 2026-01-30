Entertainment

Cubana Chief Priest’s Wife Praises Husband, Shows Off Lavish Birthday Gifts

Cubana Chief Priest’s wife celebrated her birthday in style, showering praise on her husband as she shared the lavish gifts he gave her to mark the special day. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and high-profile public persona, Cubana Chief Priest once again proved his dedication to celebrating his loved ones in grand fashion.

On social media, she shared photos and videos displaying the luxurious presents, which included designer items, jewelry, and other high-end surprises. Alongside the posts, she expressed heartfelt appreciation for her husband, describing him as loving, thoughtful, and generous.

“Every year, he surprises me more than I could ever imagine. I feel so blessed to have him in my life,” she wrote, highlighting the bond the couple shares despite their busy and public lives.

Fans and followers quickly flooded her posts with congratulations, admiration, and comments celebrating their relationship. Many praised Cubana Chief Priest for consistently showing love and appreciation for his wife, while others expressed admiration for the couple’s chemistry and partnership.

The birthday celebrations also included a private party with friends and family, further cementing the couple’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most high-profile and admired celebrity couples.

With this display of love and generosity, Cubana Chief Priest has once again shown that his commitment to his family extends beyond words, making his wife feel celebrated and cherished on her special day.

