US Embassy Launches Free Online English Courses for Nigerians

By Precious Nwabuisi
The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced free online English-language courses aimed at enhancing professional skills and broadening career opportunities for Nigerians.

The courses, shared via the mission’s official X formerly Twitter handle on Thursday, January 29, are part of the U.S. Department of State’s Online Professional English Network (OPEN) programme.

They are designed to support learners’ professional growth while allowing participants to study at their own pace and engage with a global community.

Enrollment for the current cycle opened on January 5, 2026, and will remain open until March 23, 2026, with courses running from January 5 to March 30, 2026.

The courses offered include:

English for Business and Entrepreneurship  Develop business-focused vocabulary and communication skills.

English for Tourism Professionals Tailored for those in travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

English for Career Development  Learn to craft strong resumes, apply for jobs, and perform confidently in interviews.

Interested participants can enroll through the US Mission’s online learning platform.

This initiative is aimed at equipping Nigerians with essential English-language skills that can improve career prospects and professional success across high-demand fields.

