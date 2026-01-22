Entertainment

From Excitement to Tears: Peller’s ₦1 Million Gift to Fan Gets Reversed

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
A dramatic moment has surfaced online involving popular content creator Peller and international streamer iShowSpeed, after a generous ₦1 million transfer ended in disappointment.

According to reports, Peller sent ₦1 million online after his name was mentioned during iShowSpeed’s stream. The gesture immediately caught Speed’s attention, and he openly acknowledged the transfer, thanking Peller in real time as fans watched. For a brief moment, it seemed like a win and a proud highlight for the Nigerian creator.

However, the excitement didn’t last long. The bank reportedly reversed the transaction, sending the ₦1 million back to Peller’s account. The unexpected reversal turned what was meant to be a celebratory moment into a painful one, leaving many online reacting with sympathy and disbelief.

Social media users have since expressed mixed emotions, with some laughing at the irony while others questioned why the transfer was reversed after it had already been acknowledged publicly. Many described the situation as a classic case of “happiness that didn’t last,” turning joy into instant heartbreak.

The incident has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of online transactions and how quickly moments of excitement can turn into disappointment, especially when played out in front of thousands of viewers.

For Peller, it was a moment that started with pride and ended with tears, proving that sometimes, even good intentions don’t always go as planned.

